15 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand
Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Jharkhand on Friday, taking the total tally of cases to 323 so far in the state.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:48 IST
Health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said, "15 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 323."
According to the health secretary, eight cases were reported from Hazaribagh, three from Ramgarh, three from Chaibasa, and one from Jamshedpur. (ANI)
