Unisex salon in Surat restricts 'walk-in' entries, equips staff with PPE kits

A unisex salon in Surat is giving services to customers following the norms of social distancing and taking other necessary precautions to keep coronavirus infection at bay. Further, entry is strictly based on prior appointment and 'walk-ins' are not allowed. Awani Saraf, Creative Head, Reflections Unisex Salon told ANI, "We are following all guidelines. Currently, we are working on an appointment basis and not entertaining walk-ins. This is done so that crowd does not gather at the salon. We ensure that the customers sanitise their hands while they come to the salon and when they go out of it."

"We are maintaining social distancing in the salon. All of the staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while doing their duty. The chairs in the salon get sanitised after usage. We sterilise the kit that is used for a customer," she added. The country entered the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown on May 18 which will continue till May 31. In this phase the government has given relaxation and allowed certain businesses to operate while following safety guidelines. (ANI)