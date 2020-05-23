Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport readies for resuming domestic flights from May 25

Preparations are at full swing in Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport to resume domestic flight services from May 25 amid the lockdown in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry to contain COVID-19 spread.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-05-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 08:23 IST
Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport readies for resuming domestic flights from May 25
All arrangements have been made for air operation at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport from May 25, Jolligrant Airport Director P K Gautam told ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Preparations are at full swing in Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport to resume domestic flight services from May 25 amid the lockdown in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry to contain COVID-19 spread. All arrangements have been made for air operations at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport from May 25, Jolly Grant Airport Director P K Gautam told ANI.

"Our main objective is "Contact Less Processing of the Passengers", that is, passengers will not come in contact with anyone when they enter the airport. All the preparations have been done according to the government guidelines and it is our endeavour to give passengers a safe and comfortable journey experience, keeping in mind that social distancing arrangements have been made at the airport and we have set up "contactless hand sanitizer dispenser kit at various places," he said. A separate counter has been made for passengers to show their boarding pass, identity cards and tickets.

Moreover, social distancing marking has been done at the airport and all preparations have been made to ensure no contact between CISF personnel and passengers. "The airport building is being sanitised and disinfected on a regular basis. Passengers must follow SOPs issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry. The passenger needs to have the Aarogya Setu app mandatorily downloaded on their phones, else they need to fill a declaration form. People have to corporate with us then only we will be able to discharge our duties in a better way," Gautam said. He urged passengers to arrive at the airport from their own vehicle or authorised taxis to avoid any hassle. Moreover, the airlines will provide PPE equipment to passengers.

The passengers have been asked to arrive at the airport 2 hours before the departure of their flight to complete all process. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi to share migrant labourers' 'incredible story of grit, determination and survival' on his YouTube channel

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will share his recent interaction with migrant labourers in Delhis Sukdev Vihar on his YouTube channel from 9 am on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that he recently met a group of migrants walking hundr...

Alex Hales deserves 'second chance': England's Chris Woakes

England speedster Chris Woakes believes that his compatriot and opening batsman Alex Hales, who was axed from Englands World Cup squad last summer, deserves a second chance. Hales was axed from Englands eventual winners 50-over World Cup sq...

FIR registered after around 150 people participate in procession to bury cow carcass

An FIR has been registered after around 150 people flouted the nationwide lockdown rules to participate in a procession to bury a cow carcass in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh, police said. Around 150 people participated in a processio...

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande ace dance moves in 'Rain On Me' music video

Singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande showed off some promising dance moves in their new collaborative music video Rain On Me, which was dropped during late hours of Friday. The duo gave a taste of the musics audio version yesterday and has k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020