Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport readies for resuming domestic flights from May 25

Preparations are at full swing in Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport to resume domestic flight services from May 25 amid the lockdown in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry to contain COVID-19 spread. All arrangements have been made for air operations at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport from May 25, Jolly Grant Airport Director P K Gautam told ANI.

"Our main objective is "Contact Less Processing of the Passengers", that is, passengers will not come in contact with anyone when they enter the airport. All the preparations have been done according to the government guidelines and it is our endeavour to give passengers a safe and comfortable journey experience, keeping in mind that social distancing arrangements have been made at the airport and we have set up "contactless hand sanitizer dispenser kit at various places," he said. A separate counter has been made for passengers to show their boarding pass, identity cards and tickets.

Moreover, social distancing marking has been done at the airport and all preparations have been made to ensure no contact between CISF personnel and passengers. "The airport building is being sanitised and disinfected on a regular basis. Passengers must follow SOPs issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry. The passenger needs to have the Aarogya Setu app mandatorily downloaded on their phones, else they need to fill a declaration form. People have to corporate with us then only we will be able to discharge our duties in a better way," Gautam said. He urged passengers to arrive at the airport from their own vehicle or authorised taxis to avoid any hassle. Moreover, the airlines will provide PPE equipment to passengers.

The passengers have been asked to arrive at the airport 2 hours before the departure of their flight to complete all process. (ANI)