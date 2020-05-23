Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bus catches fire on Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway, all passengers rescued

A bus carrying 25 passengers caught fire on Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway near the Makwa village of Gurajat, in the early hours of Saturday.

ANI | Kheda (Gujarat) | Updated: 23-05-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 11:38 IST
Bus catches fire on Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway, all passengers rescued
Visuals of the bus with 25 passengers that caught fire on Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway. Image Credit: ANI

A bus carrying 25 passengers caught fire on Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway near the Makwa village of Gurajat, in the early hours of Saturday. The alert driver noticed the fire when the bus arrived at a petrol station to refill its diesel tank and moved the vehicle out of the station, where the fire grew further. The bus caught fire due to overheating while it was proceeding towards the petrol station, passengers onboard said.

Fire brigade and local police authorities were informed and reached the spot following which petrol station staff helped passengers deboard the bus while fire brigade personnel put out the fire. "No one was injured and all the 25 passengers and 3 staff members were rescued along with their luggage," said a passenger.

The bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Jodhpur, taking people who were stuck in Bengaluru amid the nationwide lockdown imposed due to COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Australia calls on younger people to get virus tests as reopening accelerates

Australias most populous state said on Saturday it recorded just three new cases of the coronavirus the previous day and urged younger people to get tested as it prepares to further loosen restrictions on pubs and restaurants. New South Wal...

Odisha reports 80 more COVID-19 cases, total crosses 1,200 mark

Eighty more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha on Saturday, taking the total in the state to 1,269, informed the state health department.Out of the total, 826 are active cases and 436 have been dischargedcured.So far, sev...

Amphan toll rises to 85 in Bengal; protests over electric, water supply

The death toll due to Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal has risen to 85, as angry Kolkatans resorted to protest and road blockades in various parts of the city over the administrations failure to restore normalcy even after three days. With nor...

Bus catches fire on Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway, all passengers rescued

A bus carrying 25 passengers caught fire on Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway near the Makwa village of Gurajat, in the early hours of Saturday. The alert driver noticed the fire when the bus arrived at a petrol station to refill its diesel tan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020