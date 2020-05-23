Left Menu
Development News Edition

Free meals in Delhi slums: A woman who feeds poor with her own money

From the past few weeks due to countrywide lockdown owing to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, a large number of the poor, migrant labourers who cannot afford a decent meal, lined up in neat rows at Himmatgarh area of New Delhi. Every person, including the aged and the children, wait patiently for their turn to pick a meal box.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 13:10 IST
Free meals in Delhi slums: A woman who feeds poor with her own money
Shahin Hussain in blue kurta distributing food to the poor in Himmatgarh area of New Delhi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Deepti Jain From the past few weeks due to countrywide lockdown owing to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, a large number of the poor, migrant labourers who cannot afford a decent meal, lined up in neat rows at Himmatgarh area of New Delhi. Every person, including the aged and the children, wait patiently for their turn to pick a meal box.

Scores of them standing in line have not eaten for days due to imposition of the lockdown, but they still wait for their turn. To assist them, Shahin Hussain, a 35-year-old who lives in South Delhi has been continuously feeding hundreds of destitute and poor each day from her own pocket. This has been going on from the past 39 days with one volunteer along with Hussain tirelessly running from one corner to the other in slum areas serving the food.

"I saw a lot of people wandering on the streets for food during the lockdown. I am serving around 150-200 people every day in Himmatgarh area and also some other parts of old Delhi from the past 39 days. I am spending all my savings on feeding them. It is costing me Rs 1500-2000 every day. I have one volunteer with me Dinesh who helps me in distributing the food every day," she said while speaking to ANI. She further told ANI that people from the non-Muslim community residing near her house is helping her in packing the food and also making chapattis for the needy by the raw material provided by her.

"I am happy that non-Muslims are also helping me in this initiative. My Sikh neighbour is helping me in making chapattis for the poor. He makes around 300 chapattis with the ration that I provide them. I am thankful to them that they are coming forward and helping me." Hussain is now urging the Delhi government and the Centre to provide her with few kilograms of spices and grains so that she can continue to feed the poor in these testing times.

"The situation is becoming more difficult with each passing day as poor are running out of cash. Poor people are without jobs and they do not have a penny to buy a meal. I urge the governments to help me now as I too might run out of money in the next few days. At present, I just require a few kilograms of spices and grains to feed them" she said. The lockdown which was imposed on March 24, has been extended by the Centre till May 31.(ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

No incident of Sunderbans tigers straying into human habitat during cyclone Amphan: Official

The fencing that separates the Sunderbans Tiger Reserve from the human habitation was damaged in at least three places as cyclone Amphan has ravaged West Bengal but there was no incident of big cats straying into localities, a top forest de...

Number of Covid infections surpasses 300 in Karachi jail

Despite jail authorities speaking of taking adequate measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the total number of virus-infected inmates at Karachi Central Jail has soared past 300, sources at the prison total The Express Tribune on ...

Britain divided over reopening schools as virus rules ease

David Waugh is putting down barrier tape and spraying yellow lines on the ground outside the main door of his school near Manchester. Waugh, who oversees five schools in northwestern England, already has painted yellow arrows to ensure that...

Raj govt to run free buses to to Uttarakhand for ash immersion by families

The Rajasthan government will run free buses to Haridwar and other places in Uttarakhand to facilitate travel of families for ash immersion of their loved ones, officials saidDue to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, many grieving families w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020