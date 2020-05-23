With no commuters, Tamil Nadu auto drivers still struggle to survive despite relaxations

Despite the ease in restrictions in the fourth phase of lockdown, auto drivers in Rameswaram are still finding it difficult to survive as they have to wait for an entire day for a single commuter. Auto drivers claim that they are having difficulty in finding passengers during the lockdown.

"There are no tourists due to lockdown. Local passengers are also not there, hence no earning for us," said Ramesh, an auto driver. As per the new COVID-19 guidelines, the state government on Friday has allowed auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and cycle-rickshaws to ply on roads with only one passenger.

The government has allowed the services of autos and cycle rickshaws from 7 am to 7 pm. "The directive does not apply to Chennai and containment zones. Vehicles to be sanitised thrice a day, masks compulsory," said the state government on Friday. (ANI)