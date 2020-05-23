Man held for supplying illicit liquor in Delhi

Man held for supplying illicit liquor in DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 18:19 IST
A man was arrested for allegedly supplying illicit liquor in Delhi, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Manish, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, they said.
Following a tip-off that illicit liquor will be transported in a car through Bawana area, a trap was laid, the police said. Policemen asked the driver of the vehicle to stop but he sped away. The policemen chased the vehicle and nabbed the accused at Mungeshpur village in Bawana, a senior police officer said.
A total of 50 cartons with 600 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused, the police said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Bawana
- Haryana
- Sonipat
- Mungeshpur village
ALSO READ
COVID-19 lockdown: Security checks continue at Delhi borders
MP: Shramik train with 1,100 migrants arrives from Delhi
Air India's first repatriation flight carrying stranded nationals arrives in Delhi
AAP MP Sanjay Singh takes dig at Nitish Kumar, says Delhi govt to bear Bihar migrants 15 pc share of railway fare
BCCI all set to form ad-hoc body to run Delhi cricket