Goa's active COVID-19 cases rise to 39

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by one to 55 on Saturday after a man who came by road from Maharashtra tested positive for novel coronavirus, state health secretary Nila Mohanan said. However, the number of active cases is 39 as 16 people have been discharged after recovery so far.

"Goa has tested 11,945 samples in all, including 610 samples on Saturday alone," the official said. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 55; new cases: one; deaths: nil; discharged: 16; active cases 39; people tested so far: 11,945.