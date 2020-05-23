PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2714 1778 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 319 54 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 2344 653 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 225 179 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 177 62 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 12910 6267 231 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 55 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 13669 6169 829 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 1131 750 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 186 61 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1569 774 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 333 136 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 1959 608 42 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 794 515 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 49 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 6371 3267 281 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 47190 13404 1577 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 14 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 1269 497 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38 11 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2045 1870 39 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 6657 3260 156 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 15512 7491 103 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1761 1043 48 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 175 148 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 244 56 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 5735 3324 152 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 3332 1221 193 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 128840 53706 3782 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 6200 2466 148 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 125101 and the death toll at 3720. The ministry said that 51784 people have so far recovered from the infection.