Odisha: Woman inspector suspended for assaulting youth in police station

Odisha DGP Abhay on Saturday suspended Patna police station Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) Sandhya Rani Jena for allegedly resorting to third degree on a youth, video of which went viral earlier this week.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:37 IST
Odisha: Woman inspector suspended for assaulting youth in police station
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Odisha DGP Abhay on Saturday suspended Patna police station Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) Sandhya Rani Jena for allegedly resorting to third degree on a youth, video of which went viral earlier this week. "DGP has placed Inspector Sandhya Rani Jena IIC Patna PS of Keonjhar dist under syuspension for her misconduct," DGP, Odisha tweeted earlier today.

In the viral video, Jena was purportedly seen kicking a youth and beating him up with a stick inside a police station. The amateur video shot showed the woman cop thrashing the youth mercilessly as other staff remained spectators.

Following the incident, Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra directed Ghatgaon SDPO to probe into the matter. "A video of IIC Patna assaulting a person inside the Police station has gone viral. SDPO Ghatagon has been instructed to cause an enquiry into the matter and necessary action will be taken. Custodial violence will not to be tolerated at any cost," Keonjhar's Superintendent of Police tweeted on May 18.

The youth was identified as Raju Mahant of Talasarua village, who along with three others had come to the police station in connection with a land dispute on March 25. He was thrashed at the police station before being forwarded to court. Manoj Jena, a human right activist, had filed a case before the Odisha human rights commission, after which an adverse remark was given against police.

The Home Department ordered to pay an interim compensation of Rs 10 thousand to the victims, recovering the amount from the salary of IIC Sandyarani Jena. (ANI)

