Saudi to invest in Iraq's Akkas gas field - Al Arabiya

Saudi to invest in Iraq's Akkas gas field - Al ArabiyaReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:39 IST
Iraq's Finance Minister Ali Allawi, who is acting oil minister, said the country had agreed to allow Saudi companies to invest in its western Akkas gas field, Saudi news channel Al Arabiya reported on Saturday.
The news channel provided no further details. The Akkas field in western Anbar province and bordering Syria is Iraq's largest.
