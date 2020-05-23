DOOT to deliver medicines, food in COVID-19 ward at PGIMER

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here on Saturday launched delivery, observance and orchestrated telecommunicator (DOOT), a low cost interactive robotic trolley, designed and developed with an intent to minimise the risk to health care workers getting in contact with COVID-19 infected individuals. The trolley can be used to deliver medicines, food in COVID-19 wards as it provides a 360-degree view of the surrounding.

"It has the capability of a 360-degree view of surrounding with the help of an HD camera," said Dr Shailesh Gahukar, one of the two developers of the trolley. According to them, the robotic trolley was made within a duration of 15 days. "We are planning to upgrade the device as we are in talks for the commercialisation of DOOT," added Dr Gahukar.

This trolly is designed and developed by two doctors of PGIMER's Hospital Administration -- Dr Pranay Mahajan and Dr Shailesh Gahukar. PGIMER Director Prof Jagat Ram has congratulated the entire team of doctors who put efforts in it and created this trolly.

"It will be a great help for COVID-19 staff who are doing duty in the ward. We will upgrade this model in the near future for other purposes as well," added Prof Ram. (ANI)