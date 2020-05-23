Left Menu
Development News Edition

Immensely hurtful: Sikkim objects to Delhi govt advertisement

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:57 IST
Immensely hurtful: Sikkim objects to Delhi govt advertisement

The Sikkim government on Saturday took exception to an advertisement of the Delhi government that clubbed the hill state with Nepal and Bhutan, saying it was immensely hurtful. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha-led government and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang separately reacted to the 'Join Civil Defence as Volunteer' advertisement issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity of the Delhi government in which Sikkim has been shown as a separate county like Nepal and Bhutan. "This is immensely hurtful to the people of Sikkim who take pride in being the citizens of our great country ever since it became the 22nd state of Indian Union on May 16, 1975," Sikkim Chief Secretary S C Gupta said in a terse letter to his Delhi counterpart Vijay Kumar Dev.

Gupta demanded an immediate withdrawal of the advertisement and issuance of a suitable communique to assuage the feelings of the people of Sikkim. Chief Minister Tamang also condemned the advertisement and said it was “regrettable”, “objectionable” and “harmful” to the federal structure of India.

"I am deeply hurt by an advertisement published by the Government of Delhi terming the people of Sikkim as different citizens equated with Nepal and Bhutan," he said in a Facebook post. The people of Sikkim are emotionally integrated with the nation since 1975, Tamang said, adding he cannot think that such a mistake has been committed by a responsible government.

"The people of Sikkim are the lover of democracy and amalgamated with the national ethos and purity of nationhood engraved in their heart," the chief minister said. Observing that the "ignorance” or “intentions" (behind the advertisement) were unpardonable, Tamang demanded an unconditional apology to the people of Sikkim by the Delhi government.

"I urge the Chief Minister of Delhi to give an unconditional apology to the people of Sikkim as the people are agitated with this type of mistakes from an accountable Government," he added. PTI KDK SOM SRY.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

SSC chairman B R Sharma appointed as head of J-K Public Service Commission

SSC chairman B R Sharma, who had recently asked the government to relieve him from the post within a month of getting a two-year extension, has been appointed as the chief of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, a Personnel Ministry...

Punjab writes to embassies of countries looking to shift business out of China

The Punjab government has written to embassies of various countries that are looking to shift their manufacturing out of China and assured them of all possible support for setting up facilities here. We have written to Japan, Korean and Tai...

COVID-19: Indian Navy sends medicines, doctors to Mauritius

An Indian Navy ship carrying a medical team and ayurvedic and essential medicines reached Port Louis in Mauritius on Saturday to assist the island-nation fight the coronavirus pandemic. The assistance being provided to Mauritius is under Mi...

Virtus.pro sign YEKINDAR as buster takes break

Virtus.pro signed Mareks YEKINDAR Galinskis, formerly of pro100, and moved Timur buster Tulepov off their active Counter-Strike Global Offensive roster, the organization announced Saturday. The roster move for buster is not expected to be p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020