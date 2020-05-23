Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K govt brings back 87,948 stranded residents till date

Around 87,948 residents of Jammu and Kashmir, who were stranded in other states due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus, have been brought back to the Union Territory.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-05-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 22:23 IST
J-K govt brings back 87,948 stranded residents till date
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Around 87,948 residents of Jammu and Kashmir, who were stranded in other states due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus, have been brought back to the Union Territory. "Nearly, 87948 J-K residents, stranded outside UT due to lockdown imposed in the wake of global pandemic, have been brought back to the UT by the Jammu and Kashmir government through 26 COVID special trains, 4 flights besides scores of buses after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the virus," said Jammu and Kashmir administration in a statement.

So far, the government has evacuated 65,374 residents of J-K stranded in other states and UTs through Lakhanpur. It has brought back about 21,922 people through 26 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations. As per the official communique, most residents were brought back from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

SSC chairman B R Sharma appointed as head of J-K Public Service Commission

SSC chairman B R Sharma, who had recently asked the government to relieve him from the post within a month of getting a two-year extension, has been appointed as the chief of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, a Personnel Ministry...

Punjab writes to embassies of countries looking to shift business out of China

The Punjab government has written to embassies of various countries that are looking to shift their manufacturing out of China and assured them of all possible support for setting up facilities here. We have written to Japan, Korean and Tai...

COVID-19: Indian Navy sends medicines, doctors to Mauritius

An Indian Navy ship carrying a medical team and ayurvedic and essential medicines reached Port Louis in Mauritius on Saturday to assist the island-nation fight the coronavirus pandemic. The assistance being provided to Mauritius is under Mi...

Virtus.pro sign YEKINDAR as buster takes break

Virtus.pro signed Mareks YEKINDAR Galinskis, formerly of pro100, and moved Timur buster Tulepov off their active Counter-Strike Global Offensive roster, the organization announced Saturday. The roster move for buster is not expected to be p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020