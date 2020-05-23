COVID-19: Pune district count 5,436, death toll touches 264

Pune district's COVID-19 tallyreached 5,436 on Saturday after 269 people tested positive fornovel coronavirus, while the death toll touched 264 as sevenpeople succumbed to the infection, an official said

Pune city accounted for 202 of the 269 new cases,followed by Pimpri Chinchwad with 46 and cantonment and ruralareas with 21, he added

"Pune city has 4,673 COVID-19 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad299 and rural areas 464," he said.