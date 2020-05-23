Hyderabad: NIA arrests key accused in cross-border human trafficking racket case
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested Abdul Salam, a key accused in human trafficking from Bangladesh to multiple cities across India, including Hyderabad, for sexual exploitation. According to NIA, 47-year-old Salam, alias Justin, is allegedly a key conspirator in the cross-border human trafficking racket.
In September 2019, a case was registered by the agency under several Sections of IPC and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. As per an official release, searches were conducted at Justin's ancestral and rented houses, and "incriminating documents have been recovered".
Moreover, two young women were also rescued from Justin's house. In March this year, three Bangladeshi nationals Mohd. Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum and Sojib Shaik, and one Indian national, Ruhul Amin Dhalli, were arrested and a charge sheet was filed in the case against them. (ANI)
