Left Menu
Development News Edition

Complete lockdown in Srinagar till May 31

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar has directed for complete lockdown in Srinagar till May 31 in wake of COVID-19.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-05-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 23:57 IST
Complete lockdown in Srinagar till May 31
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar has directed for complete lockdown in Srinagar till May 31 in wake of COVID-19. "The direction follows a comprehensive review of the ground situation and in light of guidelines as laid down for COVID-19 containment zones. While essential services will be allowed to operate as per existing norms all other commercial and other activities will be prohibited," said District Administration Srinagar in an order said.

This comes a day after lockdown restrictions were eased at Srinagar's Lal Chowk ahead of Eid al-Fitr, the festival of breaking the fast. Notably, heavy police have been deployed in other parts of the city to restrict the movement of people due to the lockdown. In its latest lockdown guidelines, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given powers to States/UTs to demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones.

The lockdown, with prescribed relaxations, has been extended till May 31 to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

‘Ready’ actor Mohit Baghel dies of cancer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Team Secret dominate OGA Dota PIT event

Team Secret completed their perfect run with a victory over Team Liquid in Saturdays grand final of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online event for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Team Secret did not lose a single map en route to ...

Brady, Eli Manning exchange good-natured barbs on Twitter

The Brady-Manning trash talk started a day early on Saturday. Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning launched his first-ever Twitter account, and one of the first comments he got came from Tom Brady, whom Manning beat twice in the ...

Baseball-Nationals players shoot down virtual World Series ring ceremony

The Washington Nationals said on Saturday they have altered plans for a virtual World Series championship ring ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic after players expressed a preference to receive the jewllery in person. The Nationals, who be...

Guidelines issued for opening shopping complexes in Lucknow

The Lucknow administration on Saturday announced that centrally air-conditioned shopping complexes in the city can function without operating the air conditioners, in view of the lockdown 4.0 guidelines to combat coronavirus pandemic. This...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020