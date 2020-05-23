The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar has directed for complete lockdown in Srinagar till May 31 in wake of COVID-19. "The direction follows a comprehensive review of the ground situation and in light of guidelines as laid down for COVID-19 containment zones. While essential services will be allowed to operate as per existing norms all other commercial and other activities will be prohibited," said District Administration Srinagar in an order said.

This comes a day after lockdown restrictions were eased at Srinagar's Lal Chowk ahead of Eid al-Fitr, the festival of breaking the fast. Notably, heavy police have been deployed in other parts of the city to restrict the movement of people due to the lockdown. In its latest lockdown guidelines, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given powers to States/UTs to demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones.

The lockdown, with prescribed relaxations, has been extended till May 31 to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)