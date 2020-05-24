Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Telangana MLAs booked under SC/ST Act

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-05-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 00:05 IST
Two Telangana MLAs booked under SC/ST Act

Two MLAs were booked on Saturday under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in separate incidents in Telangana, police said. AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala was booked following a complaint by BJP leader Bangaru Shruti.

In her complaint, she has alleged that she was abused by the MLA for visiting the family of a victim in a case of rape earlier this month, they said. Balala had also visited the area to meet the family members, police said.

In an unrelated matter, TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy was booked following a complaint by a woman public representative on Friday that protocol was not followed at an event three days ago and that a Dalit woman was not respected, police said. Two police officials were booked in the case.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

‘Ready’ actor Mohit Baghel dies of cancer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Team Secret dominate OGA Dota PIT event

Team Secret completed their perfect run with a victory over Team Liquid in Saturdays grand final of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online event for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Team Secret did not lose a single map en route to ...

Brady, Eli Manning exchange good-natured barbs on Twitter

The Brady-Manning trash talk started a day early on Saturday. Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning launched his first-ever Twitter account, and one of the first comments he got came from Tom Brady, whom Manning beat twice in the ...

Baseball-Nationals players shoot down virtual World Series ring ceremony

The Washington Nationals said on Saturday they have altered plans for a virtual World Series championship ring ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic after players expressed a preference to receive the jewllery in person. The Nationals, who be...

Guidelines issued for opening shopping complexes in Lucknow

The Lucknow administration on Saturday announced that centrally air-conditioned shopping complexes in the city can function without operating the air conditioners, in view of the lockdown 4.0 guidelines to combat coronavirus pandemic. This...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020