Jharkhand reports one more COVID-19 death, confirmed cases rise to 350

PTI | Koderma | Updated: 24-05-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 00:36 IST
A 39-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Jharkhand's Koderma district, taking the total number of coronavirus fatalities in the state to four, a senior official said. The swab samples of the man, who died on May 21, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, Koderma District Assistant Chief Medical Officer A B Prasad said.

The deceased had returned from Mumbai recently. Meanwhile, the state reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising Jharkhand's tally of confirmed cases to 350, a government bulletin said.

A total of 205 cases are active, while 141 patients have recovered and been discharged, it said. The recovery rate in the state is 40.28 per cent as against the national rate of 41.38 per cent, the bulletin said, adding, the mortality rate is 1.14 per cent as against the national rate of 2.97 per cent.

A total of 84.868 people are in various insitutional quarantine centres across the state and 2,27,396 people are under home quarantine, it added..

