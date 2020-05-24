Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army, NDRF teams start restoration work in cyclone-hit Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-05-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 13:29 IST
Army, NDRF teams start restoration work in cyclone-hit Bengal

Army and NDRF teams on Sunday helped forest department and civic agencies to get cyclone-ravaged West Bengal back on its feet. The teams reached areas likes Salt Lake, Behala and Golpark in the morning to clear the arterial and other link roads blocked by uprooted trees.

Army personnel equipped with road and tree clearance equipment started working at Roy Bahadur Road and Parnashree in Behala, Ballygunge in south Kolkata and Salt Lake area, a Defence official said. The Army was deployed in Kolkata and neighbouring districts on Saturday, hours after the West Bengal government sought its help and other support for immediate restoration of essential infrastructure and services in the state ravaged by Cyclone Amphan.

Five columns of the Army were deployed in different parts of the city and North and South 24 Parganas districts, a Defence official said. These three parts of the state reported the maximum damage due to the cyclone which claimed 86 lives, flattened homes and damaged crops.

The Forest department and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation have also engaged their staffers in the road clearance work. Electricity and water supply remained affected in many parts of the city. Agitated residents blocked roads in several areas in south Kolkata on Saturday, demanding restoration of electricity and water supply which are not available since Wednesday afternoon.

In places like Mudiali in south Kolkata, locals stepped in with saws to clear roads blocked by uprooted trees. Mobile and internet services were restored in some areas of the city even as many places in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore remained cut off.

On Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the situation as "more than a national calamity" and put the estimated loss at more than Rs 1 lakh crore. She had stated that more than six crore people have been affected by the cyclone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Banerjee had conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas in South and North 24 Parganas districts on Friday.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UP govt banned mobile phones inside COVID-19 hospitals to hide their poor condition: Akhilesh

Questioning the Uttar Pradesh governments decision to prohibit coronavirus patients from using mobile phones inside isolation wards of COVID-19 hospitals, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the ban was put in place to hide ...

India needs to improve contract enforcement, upgrade infra to attract companies, say experts

India needs to improve contract enforcement mechanism and upgrade infrastructure to attract companies looking to move away from China and seeking other investment destinations, feel experts. The outbreak of COVID-19 has created unique oppor...

UK PM's adviser must quit over lockdown drive- Conservative lawmaker

A lawmaker from Britains ruling Conservative Party on Sunday called for the resignation of Dominic Cummings, the senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson who travelled 400 km 250 miles from London to northern England during lockdown w...

Jerusalem's Holy Sepulcher reopens after coronavirus closure

Jerusalems Church of the Holy Sepulcher reopened to visitors on Sunday after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The church, situated in Jerusalems Old City, is the site where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020