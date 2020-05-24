Karnataka doubles number of COVID-19 tests, says Minister

Bengaluru, May 24 (PTI): Karnataka has doubled the numberof coronavirus tests conducted from one lakh to two lakh,state Minister for Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar said onSunday

"After clocking one lakh tests on May 8, we havedoubled the number of tests in just 16 days. As on thismorning, we conducted 2.03 lakh tests across our 57 ICMRCOVID-19 testing labs. I congratulate doctors & labtechnicians on this achievement," Sudhakar tweeted

Till Sunday morning, 2,056 people were tested positivefor COVID-19, including 42 deaths and 1,378 active cases and634 discharges. Till now, 1,96,196 samples have been testedof which 1,92,127 have tested negative.