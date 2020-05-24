J-K LG visits several places in Jammu amid COVID-19 mismanagement plaints

Amid complaints of mismanagement in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu visited a number of places here to get a first-hand appraisal of the ground situation post relaxation of lockdown. There have been complaints of mismanagement such as loss of test samples, unhygienic conditions of quarantine centres, food and handling of passengers coming from outside, despite the fact that the chief secretary is himself monitoring the coronavirus situation from main control set-up in Jammu.

The LG began his visit from the railway station and then toured prominent places and markets across the Jammu city to get a first-hand appraisal of the situation on ground post relaxation of lockdown restrictions, an official spokesman said. At the railway station, the Lt Governor took stock of the facilities being provided to the people of the UT who were stranded outside and are being brought back through special trains, he said.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan briefed the Lt Governor about the whole process of sampling of the returnees and various procedures involved in it. She informed that nodal officers have been appointed at different levels to ensure efficient working on ground. Around 9,000 returnees in 10 special trains at an average of 900 passengers per train have been received as on date at the Jammu railway station, Chauhan said. The Lt Governor noted that there should be strict implementation of all SOPs across the board and stressed on ensuring that protocols be followed during the entire process of deboarding, sampling, and further transit of the returnees to their respective districts.

He emphasized on ensuring availability of sanitizers and masks for the passengers on the railway station to avoid transmission of virus and sanitizing the whole premises with disinfectants periodically. The LG underlined the importance of proper disposal of PPE kits as per protocol and also directed for ensuring sufficient food for the returnees, besides provision of fans and cooling facility in the holding area.

The stranded passengers, who were brought from outside in trains and put in quarantine centres at different places, have protested in the past over the delay in tests results, unhygenic conditions and food. Videos of some of the protests have gone viral on the social media, prompting the LG to reach out to various quarantine centres and places to check from himself, sources said.

The Lt Governor enquired about the sample collection process in the district and passed on-spot directions to officers to ensure timely sampling and speeding up of testing process. 'Focus on coordination across all levels so that the whole process goes on smoothly', he added. Close on the heels of his visit to city, the LG administration in an effort to ensure effective COVID-19 mitigation measures in view of resumption of air services in the country, has deployed Jammu Municipal Corporation Commissioner Avny Lavasa and Jammu Development Authority Vice-Chairman Babila Rakwal for assisting the Jammu deputy commissioner in making arrangements and handling of returning passengers.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, Director Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, Mahmood Shah and Vice Chairman Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, Tufail Mattoo have also been deployed to assist Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development (Nodal Officer, Srinagar Airport) in this regard..