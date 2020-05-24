Left Menu
Development News Edition

There will be no delay in supply of Rafale jets to India: France

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 17:30 IST
There will be no delay in supply of Rafale jets to India: France

There will be no delay in delivery of 36 Rafale jets to India as the timeline finalised for the supply of the fighter jets will be strictly respected, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain has said. India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore.

"The contractual delivery schedule of the Rafale jets has been perfectly respected till now, and, in fact, a new aircraft was handed over to the Indian Air Force in end-April in France, in keeping with the contract," Lenain told PTI. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received the first Rafale jet at an airbase in France on October 8.

"We are helping the Indian Air Force in arranging for the ferry flight of their first four Rafales from France to India as soon as possible. So there's no reason today to speculate that the schedule will not be maintained," the envoy said. France is reeling under swelling cases of coronavirus and has emerged as one of the worst-hit in Europe. Over 1,45,000 people were infected by the virus while the death toll stood at 28,330.

There were apprehensions that the delivery of Rafale jets could be delayed due to the pandemic. However, Lenain asserted that the original timeline for delivery of the jets will be adhered to.

The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets. Meteor is the next generation of BVR air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) designed to revolutionise air-to-air combat. The weapon has been developed by MBDA to combat common threats facing the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Sweden.

Besides the missile systems, the Rafale jets will come with various India-specific modifications, including Israeli helmet-mounted displays, radar warning receivers, low band jammers, 10-hour flight data recording, infra-red search and tracking systems. The IAF has already completed preparations, including readying required infrastructure and training of pilots, to welcome the fighter aircraft.

The first squadron of the aircraft will be stationed at Ambala air force station, considered one of the most strategically located bases of the IAF. The Indo-Pak border is around 220 km from there. The second squadron of Rafale will be stationed at Hasimara base in West Bengal.

The IAF spent around Rs 400 crore to develop required infrastructure like shelters, hangars and maintenance facilities at the two bases. Out of 36 Rafale jets, 30 will be fighter jets and six will be trainers. The trainer jets will be twin-seater with almost all the features of the fighter jets.

The Congress raised questions about the deal, including on rates of the aircraft, and alleged corruption, but the government has rejected the charges..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Move to privatise power distribution not acceptable: Pondy CM

Puducherry, May 24 PTI Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday registered his protest against the Centres move to hand over to private players distribution of power in the Union Territories. Speaking to...

Eid celebrations to be low-key affair in Odisha

Eid celebrations will be a low-key affair in Odisha on Monday with Muslims preparing to offer prayers at their homes as the usual festive spirit remained subdued amid COVID-19 lockdown. As mosques across the state are closed for congregatio...

Prince William opens up about mother Princess Diana in new documentary

Britains Prince William has revealed that becoming a father for the first time six years ago brought back painful emotions he felt following his mother Princess Dianas death over 22 years ago. The 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge, who has thre...

SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch breaking new ground for style

The first astronauts launched by SpaceX are breaking new ground for style with hip spacesuits, gull-wing Teslas and a sleek rocketship all of it white with black trim. The color-coordinating is thanks to Elon Musk, the driving force behind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020