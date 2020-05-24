Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 new cases of COVID-19 in Himachal, tally rises to 196

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-05-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 18:56 IST
10 new cases of COVID-19 in Himachal, tally rises to 196

Himachal Pradesh has recorded 10 more cases of COVID-19, taking the tally in the state to 196, officials said on Sunday. Two coronavirus patients from Bilaspur district have recovered from the disease on Sunday, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. Four of the fresh cases were reported from Una and one each from Bilaspur, Chamba, Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Solan districts, they said. All the new cases had recently returned from other states including six from Mumbai, Maharashtra, three from Delhi and one from West Bengal, they added. Una Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar told PTI that a woman, her brother-in-law and two sons, who had returned from Mumbai recently, have tested positive for coronavirus.

In Mandi, a 19-year-old asymptomatic woman from Dharampur in Sarkaghat tehsil tested positive for COVID-19 and is being shifted to a COVID-19 care centre at Dhangshidar, a district official said. She too had recently returned from Mumbai with her parents and all of them were in an institutional quarantine centre in Dharampur, he said, adding that the woman's parents tested negative for the virus. In Chamba, a 30-year-old youth tested positive. He was institutionally quarantined after recently returning from Mumbai and is being shifted to a COVID care centre at Balu, a district official said.

In Bilaspur, a man has tested positive days after returning from Delhi on May 21, deputy commissioner Rajeshwar Goel said. A permanent resident of Mandi district, he was institutionally quarantined at Bilaspur's Swarghat on the Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border since his arrival from Delhi, he added. In Kangra, a man from Palampur's Panchrukhi tested positive for the virus, Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said, adding that he had returned from Delhi a few days ago and was kept under quarantine at a facility at Baijnath. Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said that a 20-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19. A resident of Baragram in Badsar area, the woman had returned from Delhi along with her relatives on May 18 and was quarantined at government high school, Baragram, he added. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh now stand at 129 and 63 people have recovered so far, according to the officials. Hamirpur has the maximum number of active cases in the state at 55 followed by 36 in Kangra, 11 in Solan, nine in Mandi, seven in Una, four in Bilaspur, three in Chamba, two in Sirmaur and one each in Kullu and Shimla, they said. Four people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Heat wave sweeps Rajasthan

Heat wave swept parts of Rajasthan on Sunday, with day temperature soaring to 47.4 degrees Celsius in Churu, the MeT department said. Kota and Bikaner recorded their respective highs at 45.9 and 45.8 degrees Celsius, it said. The day temp...

UN welcomes three-day ceasefire announcement by Taliban and Afghan govt during Eid

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday welcomed the announcement by the Taliban and the Afghanistan government of a ceasefire to enable the Afghan people to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in peace, urging all parties concerned to seize this...

Uttar Pradesh government decides to set up migration commission

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday said that it has decided to set up a Migration Commission for employment of migrant labourers and in the state. Additional Chief Secretary Home and Information Awanish Awasthi said, Uttar Pradesh Chief...

Kolkata airport to not operate any domestic flights between May 25-27; it will handle 20 flights per day from May 28: Officials.

Kolkata airport to not operate any domestic flights between May 25-27 it will handle 20 flights per day from May 28 Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020