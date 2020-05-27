PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:55pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:55pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 3117 2057 58 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 714 62 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 3010 918 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 279 187 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 283 67 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 15257 7264 303 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 67 28 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 14829 7137 915 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 1311 828 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 252 69 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1759 833 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 427 175 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 2418 781 47 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 1003 552 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 54 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 7024 3689 305 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 54758 16954 1792 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 41 4 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 20 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 4 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 1593 812 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 52 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2106 1918 40 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 7680 3779 172 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 18545 9909 133 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1991 1284 57 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 232 165 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 438 79 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 6823 3855 178 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 4009 1486 211 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 150133 64994 4301 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASED BY 2628 1490 33 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 151767 and the death toll at 4337. The ministry said that 64426 people have so far recovered from the infection.