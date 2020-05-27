Man crushed to death by speeding truck in west Delhi

Man crushed to death by speeding truck in west DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:50 IST
A 39-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding truck in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Naveen, a resident of Uttam Nagar, they said.
Last Friday at 5.03 am, police received information regarding an accident. After reaching the spot, the body of the victim was found lying on the road. Naveen's father Hariraj (65), who called police, said he worked as a vegetable supplier. Around 5 am on Friday, the father-son duo were heading to Azadpur Mandi on a bike, a senior police officer said.
Meanwhile, four men came on three bikes and asked them for a tyre puncture shop nearby. Hariraj and his son did not know of any nearby shop, police said. An argument apparently broke out over this reply. Naveen got down from his bike and took a few steps when a speeding truck came from Rajouri Garden side and hit Naveen, they said.
Later, the bike-borne men also fled from the spot while the victim died on the spot. On the complaint of Hariraj, a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Punjabi Bagh police station and an investigation is under progress.
After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to family members, police added..
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjabi Bagh
- west Delhi
- Uttam Nagar
- Azadpur Mandi
- Rajouri Garden
ALSO READ
Delhi police head constable commits suicide in west Delhi's Dwarka
Man dies of burn injuries in southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar
Fire breaks out in office complex in west Delhi, four men rescued
Fire breaks out in slum area in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar; No casualties reported
6 new COVID-19 containment zones declared in southwest Delhi