Man crushed to death by speeding truck in west Delhi

A 39-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding truck in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Naveen, a resident of Uttam Nagar, they said.

Last Friday at 5.03 am, police received information regarding an accident. After reaching the spot, the body of the victim was found lying on the road. Naveen's father Hariraj (65), who called police, said he worked as a vegetable supplier. Around 5 am on Friday, the father-son duo were heading to Azadpur Mandi on a bike, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, four men came on three bikes and asked them for a tyre puncture shop nearby. Hariraj and his son did not know of any nearby shop, police said. An argument apparently broke out over this reply. Naveen got down from his bike and took a few steps when a speeding truck came from Rajouri Garden side and hit Naveen, they said.

Later, the bike-borne men also fled from the spot while the victim died on the spot. On the complaint of Hariraj, a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Punjabi Bagh police station and an investigation is under progress.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to family members, police added..