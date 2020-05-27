Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand: Elephant killed in battle of supremacy Rajaji Tiger Reserve

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:43 IST
U'khand: Elephant killed in battle of supremacy Rajaji Tiger Reserve

One elephant died of injuries it suffered during a battle of supremacy with another elephant at the Rajaji Tiger Reserve's Chilla range in Uttarakhand. The elephant died on Tuesday, the reserve's director Amit Verma said.

He had suffered the injuries in a fight with a tusker on May 25. The tusker had dug deep with his tusks into the hind parts of the elephant leaving him bleeding profusely, the officer said. He was seen standing for nearly 10 hours in the Ganga river on Tuesday by forest guards, apparently to soothe his wounds. When the forest guards tranquilised the elephant on Tuesday evening he collapsed and died of excessive bleeding, Verma said.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Trump offers to 'mediate or arbitrate' between India and China over border standoff

In a surprise move, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to mediate or arbitrate the raging border dispute between India and China, saying he was ready, willing and able to ease the tensions, amid the continuing standoff between t...

Bulgarian police seize more than 360 kilograms of cocaines

Bulgarian police have discovered and seized more than 360 kilograms nearly 800 pounds of cocaine from an apartment in the capital. Sofia police chief Georgi Hadzhiev said Wednesday that the cocaine haul was made in the apartment of 33-year ...

Assam won't allow opencast coal mining in Dehing Patkai: forest minister

Trying to pacify ongoing outrage against coal mining inside Dehing Patkai forest in Assam, state minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Wednesday said the government will not allow opencast mining by destroying trees. Visiting the Saleki proposed ...

Pompeo says Hong Kong does not warrant pre-1997 special treatment

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday to Congress that Hong Kong no longer warranted special treatment under U.S. law in the same way that applied when the territory was still under British law before July 1997.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020