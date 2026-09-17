Uttarakhand Power Procurement Process: Clarifications Amidst Political Concerns

In response to recent political concerns regarding the procurement of 1,320 MW of thermal power, Uttarakhand's Principal Secretary (Energy), R Meenakshi Sundaram, clarified the state's adherence to official protocols. He assured that the process strictly follows prescribed rules, technical requirements, and competitive bidding, with the Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission (UERC) providing necessary approvals.

Sundaram addressed the claims against the process, stating they are unfounded. The main goal is to fulfill Uttarakhand's long-term electricity needs, not to favor any company. The tender process aligns with the Union Power Ministry's 2019 Model Bidding Document, adapting to the specific circumstances of each project like technology, location, and transportation costs.

The process remains competitive, with five companies qualifying at the initial stages. The final selection will rely on competitive tariffs. The procurement aims to meet the state's base-load requirements while considering Uttarakhand's environmental concerns. Sundaram reiterated the procurement's objective is future power security for the state.