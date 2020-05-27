Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab chief secy seeks apology for his 'behaviour'; ministers say 'victory of democracy'

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:47 IST
Punjab chief secy seeks apology for his 'behaviour'; ministers say 'victory of democracy'

Over two weeks after a face-off with Punjab ministers during a meeting, state Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh tendered an apology for his ‘behaviour’. Punjab ministers Manpreet Singh Badal and Charanjit Singh Channi described the apology tendered by the top bureaucrat during a cabinet meeting at the Civil Secretariat here as a “victory of democracy”. Both ministers had earlier declared not to attend any meeting where the officer was present. On Wednesday, the meeting was attended by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in person. The apology came two days after Badal and Channi were invited by the chief minister for a lunch at his farmhouse where they were asked how to resolve the issue. Finance Minister Manpreet Badal said the officer tendered his apology before the entire cabinet for his “body language” and “style of conversation”. Badal told reporters that the chief secretary said he would not give any chance of complaint in future.

Badal said it was the third time that the officer has sought apology from him. He sought apology personally for the first time when the unsavoury incident took place on May 9 and the second time, he came to Badal village after the death of my father to seek forgiveness, said Badal. If somebody seeks forgiveness for the third time and if he is not forgiven, then it will amount to arrogance, he said. “Today, this chapter is closed,” said Badal, adding that it was not the first time that a dispute arose between the bureaucracy and public representatives and also it was not the last time.

He said it was a “victory of democracy”. “The importance of public representatives in a democracy is more than that of bureaucracy and it is also important to give priority to their position,” he said.

Replying to a question, Badal said he was told that the chief secretary has given in writing that his son was not involved in liquor business in Punjab. Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had alleged the bureaucrat's son has an undeclared business interest in a Punjab distillery. After the showdown on May 9, the chief secretary was divested of the additional charge of Financial Commissioner, Taxation, and at least 10 Congress legislators led by Warring sought a probe against him, blaming him for revenue loss. Karan Avtar Singh is a 1984-batch IAS officer who was handpicked by Amarinder Singh in 2017 for the chief secretary's post. He is due to retire in August.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Trump offers to 'mediate or arbitrate' between India and China over border standoff

In a surprise move, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to mediate or arbitrate the raging border dispute between India and China, saying he was ready, willing and able to ease the tensions, amid the continuing standoff between t...

Bulgarian police seize more than 360 kilograms of cocaines

Bulgarian police have discovered and seized more than 360 kilograms nearly 800 pounds of cocaine from an apartment in the capital. Sofia police chief Georgi Hadzhiev said Wednesday that the cocaine haul was made in the apartment of 33-year ...

Assam won't allow opencast coal mining in Dehing Patkai: forest minister

Trying to pacify ongoing outrage against coal mining inside Dehing Patkai forest in Assam, state minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Wednesday said the government will not allow opencast mining by destroying trees. Visiting the Saleki proposed ...

Pompeo says Hong Kong does not warrant pre-1997 special treatment

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday to Congress that Hong Kong no longer warranted special treatment under U.S. law in the same way that applied when the territory was still under British law before July 1997.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020