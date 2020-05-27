Left Menu
3 cattle slaughterers held after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-05-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 21:07 IST
Three men accused of cattle slaughter have been arrested in Greater Noida after a gunfight with police, officials said on Wednesday. Two of the accused were injured in retaliatory firing by police, the officials said.

“The encounter took place around midnight in Jarcha police station area after which accused Chahallum and Naeem were held, while their partners Naseem and Alauddin managed to escape,” a police spokesperson said. A combing operation was launched to track the absconding duo with Naseem found later on Wednesday, while Alauddin is still absconding, the official said.

“Naseem was found injured near a canal in Jarcha area,” the spokesperson added. All three arrested men had cases of cattle slaughter, animal cruelty and Arms Act registered against them at various police stations in Gautam Buddh Nagar and carried rewards of Rs 25,000 on their arrest, police said.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment and a search is on for their absconding associate, police added..

