Two held for looting Rs 11 lakh from ATM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 16:49 IST
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly looting more than Rs 11 lakh from an ATM machine here and a part of the stolen amount has been recovered from them, police said on Thursday. Splurging during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown with the looted money led to the arrest of the accused, who committed the theft between May 21 and 22 in the Tulshetpada locality of suburban Bhandup, they said.

The accused, Rahul Jadhav alias Rawlya and Pappu Sonawane alias Babnya, were arrested on Tuesday last, said a police official. The duo entered the ATM kiosk in Tulshetpada and managed to break the machine's combination lock, he said, adding they decamped with more than Rs 11 lakh.

The police scanned the CCTV footage of the locality for initial clues and eventually zeroed in on the thieves after getting information that two men were spending a lot of money in Bhandup during the lockdown, he said. The official said over Rs 8 lakh from the looted cash has been recovered from the duo.

