Cyclone Amphan: Visva Bharati teachers donate Rs 1 lakh to CM s relief fund

The Visva Bharati Faculty Association has donated Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the people affected by Cyclone Amphan, a senior member of the association said on Thursday. The amount was handed over to the Block Development Officer of Bolpur on Wednesday.

"The association raised Rs 1 lakh. More financial contributions will be made to the relief fund by teachers in the coming days," Visva Bharati faculty member Sudipta Bhattacharya said. The Visva Bharati university authorities had in a notification on May 24 said that one day's salary would be deducted from all permanent staff members for contribution to the CM's relief fund to "stand by those who are in dire need of food and shelter".

The notification, issued by the officiating registrar, said the amount will be deposited by the central university on June 3. The faculty association, however, expressed reservations about the notice saying that employees should be given the opportunity to donate voluntarily through whatever means they find suitable.

"We strongly demand that the notice should be revised with a clear option given to the employees to express their choices with a deadline as it happened in the past." "As responsible citizens, it is our duty to stand by people during a crisis. During the current Covid-19 crisis, the faculty members have not only donated one day's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund through Visva-Bharati, but are also organizing relief work in nearby localities for last two months. "But the authorities cannot deduct a portion of the salary without an employees consent even for donation. It is demeaning for the faculty members and unbecoming of the institute," Bhattacharya said.

The reaction of the Visva Bharati authorities in this regard was not available..