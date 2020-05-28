Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Amphan: Visva Bharati teachers donate Rs 1 lakh to CM s relief fund

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:43 IST
Cyclone Amphan: Visva Bharati teachers donate Rs 1 lakh to CM s relief fund

The Visva Bharati Faculty Association has donated Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the people affected by Cyclone Amphan, a senior member of the association said on Thursday. The amount was handed over to the Block Development Officer of Bolpur on Wednesday.

"The association raised Rs 1 lakh. More financial contributions will be made to the relief fund by teachers in the coming days," Visva Bharati faculty member Sudipta Bhattacharya said. The Visva Bharati university authorities had in a notification on May 24 said that one day's salary would be deducted from all permanent staff members for contribution to the CM's relief fund to "stand by those who are in dire need of food and shelter".

The notification, issued by the officiating registrar, said the amount will be deposited by the central university on June 3. The faculty association, however, expressed reservations about the notice saying that employees should be given the opportunity to donate voluntarily through whatever means they find suitable.

"We strongly demand that the notice should be revised with a clear option given to the employees to express their choices with a deadline as it happened in the past." "As responsible citizens, it is our duty to stand by people during a crisis. During the current Covid-19 crisis, the faculty members have not only donated one day's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund through Visva-Bharati, but are also organizing relief work in nearby localities for last two months. "But the authorities cannot deduct a portion of the salary without an employees consent even for donation. It is demeaning for the faculty members and unbecoming of the institute," Bhattacharya said.

The reaction of the Visva Bharati authorities in this regard was not available..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Spain says it will do all it can to reverse Nissan closure, workers protest

Spain said on Thursday it would do everything possible to stop Nissan from closing its main car factory in the country as angry workers burned tyres and shouted War outside the Barcelona plant.The Spanish government could seek an alternativ...

Delhi violence: Ex-Cong councillor Ishrat Jahan moves court seeking interim bail to get married

Former municipal councillor from the Congress Ishrat Jahan, booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, moved a Delhi court Thursday seeking interim bail for 30 days to get married. She has been booked under the anti-terr...

2,598 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 85 deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 2,598 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of cases in the state to 59,546, said a health official. With 85 COVID-19 patients dying, 38 of them in Mumbai, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,9...

India allows export of paracetamol API - statement

India has ended restrictions on export of active pharmaceutical ingredients API of common pain reliever paracetamol, the Directorate General Of Foreign Trade DGFT said in a statement on Thursday.The Indian government in March put a hold on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020