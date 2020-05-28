Left Menu
Lt governor administers oath to B R Sharma as Chairman JKPSC

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-05-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:28 IST
Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday administered the oath to retired bureaucrat B R Sharma as Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) at Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said. A 1984-batch IAS (retired) officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, Sharma had served as the chief secretary of the erstwhile state.

Before his new appointment, he was the chairman of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Sharma will serve as chairman of JKPSC till he attains 62 years of age.

