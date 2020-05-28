Prisoner dies in jail in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

A 28-year-old prisoner of the Luksar jail in Gautam Buddh Nagar has died, within a week since he suffered head injuries in a scuffle with another inmate, officials said on Thursday. Deceased Aarif, an undertrial prisoner, was lodged in the jail in December last year in cases related to the Arms Act and Gangsters Act, they added.

Luksar jail superintendent Vipin Mishra said the scuffle between the prisoners was "unfortunate and not intentional or motivated". "On May 19, a scuffle broke out between Aarif and another prisoner, Alauddin, within the jail premises, in which Aarif suffered head injuries. He was first taken to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, then to the district hospital in Noida and from there, he was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

"He was discharged from the Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday and brought back to the jail. On Wednesday, he complained of hyperpyrexia (very high fever) and was taken to the district hospital in Noida. He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital around 5 pm," Mishra said. The jail superintendent has written to the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration to appoint a magistrate for inquest into the death and the police for the post-mortem examination of the deceased.

The district and sessions court has also been requested to nominate a judicial magistrate for a judicial inquiry in the matter..