Locust swarm attack amid Covid: Western UP farmers face double whammy

With threat of an imminent locust swarm attack on their crops amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Western UP farmers have been left facing a double whammy and scurrying to arrange DJs' musical instruments, besides pesticides, to drive away grasshoppers. The farmers are busy arranging anti-locust protection measures following alerts by the state agricultural authority of an imminent grasshoppers' attack. The agricultural authorities have also advised farmers to make arrangements for spraying their crops with pesticides, besides arranging for loud musical instruments, like discs jockeys' (DJs') music, to drive away grasshoppers.

Muzaffarnagar Agriculture Officer Pawan Vishvkermi told PTI that various western UP districts, which have been alerted of the locust swarm attack are Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat, Bullandshar, Meerut, Bijnore and Hapur. The farmers have also been advised to take various preventive measures, like arranging for pesticides to spray them over their crops and play loud musical instruments, like those of DJs' and drums, he said.

In view of the threat, the district administrations have also allowed playing of DJ's instruments and advised farmers to beat drums, etc, besides holding ropes across the field over the crop and sweep them from one end of the field to other repeatedly to drive away the grasshoppers, he said. We may have to play DJs' music though there may be no occasion to celebrate anything amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said a pensive Ramesh Tyagi of neighboring Abdulpur village in the district, wearing a face mask.

Muzaffarnagar district presently has 35 active COVID-19 patients, undergoing treatment at Muzaffarnagar Medical College, said district authorities. District Magistrate Selva Kumari said 770 people are quarantined in different centres while 6,000 people have been quarantined in their homes in the district She said a total of 4,270 samples were sent for COVID tests in the district.

Out of these samples, 4,010 have tested negative, while the results of 199 are pending. The districts has seen one COVID-19 death, she added.