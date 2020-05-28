Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locust swarm attack amid Covid: Western UP farmers face double whammy

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:25 IST
Locust swarm attack amid Covid: Western UP farmers face double whammy
Representative image Image Credit: www.fao.org

With threat of an imminent locust swarm attack on their crops amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Western UP farmers have been left facing a double whammy and scurrying to arrange DJs' musical instruments, besides pesticides, to drive away grasshoppers. The farmers are busy arranging anti-locust protection measures following alerts by the state agricultural authority of an imminent grasshoppers' attack. The agricultural authorities have also advised farmers to make arrangements for spraying their crops with pesticides, besides arranging for loud musical instruments, like discs jockeys' (DJs') music, to drive away grasshoppers.

Muzaffarnagar Agriculture Officer Pawan Vishvkermi told PTI that various western UP districts, which have been alerted of the locust swarm attack are Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat, Bullandshar, Meerut, Bijnore and Hapur. The farmers have also been advised to take various preventive measures, like arranging for pesticides to spray them over their crops and play loud musical instruments, like those of DJs' and drums, he said.

In view of the threat, the district administrations have also allowed playing of DJ's instruments and advised farmers to beat drums, etc, besides holding ropes across the field over the crop and sweep them from one end of the field to other repeatedly to drive away the grasshoppers, he said. We may have to play DJs' music though there may be no occasion to celebrate anything amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said a pensive Ramesh Tyagi of neighboring Abdulpur village in the district, wearing a face mask.

Muzaffarnagar district presently has 35 active COVID-19 patients, undergoing treatment at Muzaffarnagar Medical College, said district authorities. District Magistrate Selva Kumari said 770 people are quarantined in different centres while 6,000 people have been quarantined in their homes in the district She said a total of 4,270 samples were sent for COVID tests in the district.

Out of these samples, 4,010 have tested negative, while the results of 199 are pending. The districts has seen one COVID-19 death, she added.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. chief wants broader debt relief effort, urges IMF to mull liquidity boost

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for debt relief to be offered to all developing and middle-income countries amid the coronavirus pandemic and urged the International Monetary Fund to consider boosting global liquidity by issu...

FACTBOX-Back to the beaches and bars: France eases COVID lockdown

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday France was making progress in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, and unveiled steps to further relax restrictions. Here are the main points Frances beaches are to re-open from J...

Bolsonaro urges Brazil's Supreme Court to shelve 'fake news' probe

President Jair Bolsonaro slammed Brazils Supreme Court on Thursday for investigating an alleged disinformation and intimidation campaign involving his supporters, as a political crisis mushroomed amid the countrys accelerating COVID-19 outb...

HP: 15-year-old rape victim found pregnant

A 15-year-old girl allegedly raped over two months ago in Himachals Hamirpur district was found pregnant, police said on ThursdayShe was allegedly raped by an Uttar Pradesh man and her pregnancy came to light when she was medically examined...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020