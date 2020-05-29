Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leaders stopped on their way to Gopalganj by Bihar Police

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was on Friday stopped by the police while leaving for Gopalganj from Patna to meet kin of victims of the Gopalganj firing incident and to protest against and demand arrest of JD(U) MLA from Kuchaikote Amrendra Kumar Pandey alias Pappu Pandey in connection with the case.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 29-05-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 12:23 IST
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leaders stopped on their way to Gopalganj by Bihar Police
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to ANI in Patna on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was on Friday stopped by the police while leaving for Gopalganj from Patna to meet kin of victims of the Gopalganj firing incident and to protest against and demand arrest of JD(U) MLA from Kuchaikote Amrendra Kumar Pandey alias Pappu Pandey in connection with the case. Police deployed tight security at the RJD leader's residence to prevent him from moving towards Gopalganj. He was accompanied by party legislator Bhai Virendra. As per police, the RJD leaders have not taken the requisite travel permission from the administration to visit Gopalganj amid the lockdown.

The police personnel showed Yadav and former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which are to be followed during the COVID-19 lockdown. On being asked by ANI if he will be kept under house arrest, Yadav cornered the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government and said: "They have no papers for house arrest. They cannot stop me from going to Gopalganj as it is my maternal grandmother's place. The lockdown is not for culprits but for those who are fighting for securing justice for the poor and victims. They are not arresting culprits."

"We are going to meet the kin of victims. Gopalganj is under red zone but culprits are roaming there freely. They are stopping our MLAs and now me from going there.... this proves that they are in support of Amarinder Pandey, who is accused in the case," he added. The RJD leader said that there are three people in his car and all are maintaining social distancing as well as taking all precautionary measures against COVID-19.

He further asked the Bihar government to inform that how many women were raped and people were murdered amid COVID-19 lockdown. "We are ready to get arrested but we will put all efforts to provide justice to the poor," a protestor said.

The RJD leaders were heard raising slogans against the government and police. Earlier, Yadav had warned that if Amrendra won't get arrested in 2 days then he will march to Gopalganj from Patna.

RJD leader JP Chaudhary was grievously injured and his parents and brother were killed after a group of five assailants opened indiscriminate fire on them at their residence in Rupanchak village of Gopalganj district here on Sunday night. According to the police, a case has been registered and the brother of a JDU MLA and one other person has been arrested in the matter.

Earlier, Yadav had demanded action within two days against Amrendra Kumar Pandey in connection with the case and said if the JDU MLA won't get arrested then we will march from Patna to Gopalganj. (ANI)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Core sector output contracts by record 38.1 pc in April

The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by a record 38.1 per cent in April due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, according to the official dataThe eight core sectors had expanded by 5.2 per cent in April 2019, the data ...

EU regulator promises speedy review of potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir

The European health regulator has vowed to conduct a speedy review of Gilead Sciences potential COVID-19 drug, remdesivir, but said it has not yet received an application from the U.S. drugmaker.The European Medicines Agency EMA said on Fri...

Vodafone Idea zooms nearly 14 pc amid reports of Google investment interest

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Friday zoomed nearly 14 per cent amid reports of tech titan Google eyeing a minority stake in the British telecom groups struggling India business. Intra-day, stock of the company rallied 34.87 per cent to Rs 7.85...

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar seeks shareholders nod to pledge shares of group's power company

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd on Friday said it will seek shareholders approval to extend pledge over its shares held in Lalitpur Power Generation Company Ltd LPGCL, which proposes to secure Rs 270 crore working capital loan.&#160; The board,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020