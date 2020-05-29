30 more COVID-19 cases in Assam, state tally reaches 910

30 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Assam, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 910 on Friday, said state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "30 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 910. Currently, the total number of active cases stands at 800," according to Sarma.

Out of these 30 coronavirus positive cases in the state, 16 were reported from Golaghat, six from Karimganj, two each from Lakhimpur, Cachar and Hailakandi and the remaining two were from Karbi Anglong district of Assam. As of Friday, 103 COVID-19 recovered patients are discharged. (ANI)