Vehicles crawl after Ghaziabad seals border with Delhi due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The Delhi-Ghaziabad border on Friday witnessed traffic congestion as the police maintained a strict vigil, allowing only those commuters possessing e-passes and engaged in essential services after the Uttar Pradesh administration sealed its border.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:17 IST
Traffic congestion at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur, after Ghaziabad sealed the border with Delhi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Due to checking of vehicle's passes, the traffic moved at snail speed in the morning. The police are not allowing those trying to cross the border without valid passes to enter Delhi.

The Ghaziabad district administration had sealed the borders again from Monday night to check the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the districts. (ANI)

