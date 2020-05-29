60 migrant labourers to fly home in Jharkhand from Leh: Soren

Sixty migrant workers stranded in Leh due to a nationwide lockdown will be ferried back home to Jharkhand on Friday in a special flight arranged by the state government, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said. These migrants will be airlifted from Batalik in Leh where they were working on a Border Road Organisation (BRO) project, officials said.

"We are committed to ensure our migrant workers return home safe. Our Govt is flying back 60 workers, who were stranded in Batalik- Kargil, Leh to Ranchi. Spcl thanks to @DvCom_Secretary - Ladakh, DG- BRO & local BRO Officers, @flyspicejet & @IndiGo6E teams for their able support," the chief minister tweeted. Officials said the flight will land here late in the evening.

On May 21, Soren had said that the state government had written to Union Home Minster Amit Shah, seeking permission to operate flights to bring back stranded migrant workers from Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Ladakh and the northeast as they could not be ferried by buses or trains..