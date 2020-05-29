Leopard spotted in Hyderabad, search operation underway
The leopard was spotted moving around the Agricultural University area of Rajendra Nagar, at around 8:30 p.m.
Sub Inspector, Rajendra Nagar Police Station while speaking to ANI over the phone said, "A leopard was spotted around the Agricultural University of Hyderabad. We have informed the Forest Department. A search and rescue operation is underway." (ANI)
