Left Menu
Development News Edition

First Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi dies at 74

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:20 IST
First Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi dies at 74

Ajit Jogi, the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and a mass leader who dominated the state's politics for long, died at a private hospital here on Friday, doctors said. Jogi (74) had been battling for life at the private hospital for the last 20 days and suffered a cardiac arrest in the afternoon, they said.

He is survived by his wife Renu Jogi, the MLA from Kota constituency, and son Amit Jogi, a former MLA. The first chief minister of the state breathed his last at around 3:30 pm at Shree Narayana hospital, Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Sunil Khemka, told PTI.

He had been admitted to the hospital on May 9 after he suffered respiratory and cardiac arrests and was in coma since then, he said. He suffered another cardiac arrest this afternoon and could not be revived, he added.

Jogi was the incumbent MLA from his traditional Marwahi seat. A bureaucrat-turned politician, Jogi, then in Congress, had served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, which came into existence in November 2000. He served in the post from November 2000 to November 2003.

He parted ways with the Congress in 2016 after he and his son got embroiled in a controversy over alleged fixing of the by-election (2014) held for Antagarh seat in Kanker district. Subsequently, he formed his own outfit JCC (J).

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

3 Thane hospitals sealed for not taking patients amid outbreak

Three hospitals in Mumbra in Thanedistrict were sealed by the civic body after receivingcomplaints that they were not admitting patients amid thenovel coronavirus outbreakThe three facilities were turning away pregnant womenand other non-CO...

Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest

Cheering protesters torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned as three days of violent protests spread to nearby St Paul and angry demonstrations flared across the US over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed bla...

NCW chairperson discusses problems faced by women during lockdown with state police chiefs

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday held a review meeting with state police chiefs and discussed the problems being faced by women during lockdown and the procedure the police are following to solve them. She also asked all states to app...

Forex reserves soar to record high of USD 490.04 bn

The countrys foreign exchange reserves swelled by USD 3.005 billion to a lifetime high of USD 490.044 billion in the week to May 22, mainly on account of a rise in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020