First ventilator shortage likely to occur on June 19: Pune Municipal Commissioner

Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on Friday said that while there are sufficient intense care units (ICUs) and ventilators in the city, according to calculations, the first ventilator shortage is likely to occur on June 19.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 16:34 IST
Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad speaking to reporters on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on Friday said that while there are sufficient intense care units (ICUs) and ventilators in the city, according to calculations, the first ventilator shortage is likely to occur on June 19. "Pune Municipal Corporation has the required number of ICU beds as well as ventilators in the city. However, the doubling rate has reached 15 days. According to calculations, the first ventilator shortage is likely going to occur on June 19," Gaikwad told reporter here.

He said that the objective is to acquire more ventilators by that time. According to officials, a total number of 6,050 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation area, of which 286 people have lost their lives. "It has been our strategy in Pune, to open 97 per cent of the city and imposed stringent restrictions on the remaining three per cent micro containment zones. It has resolved a lot of issues including unemployment, maid/servant and senior citizens," Gaikwad said

"However, this picture is going to change every 15 days when we are going for the next stage of lockdown. Like for lockdown 5.0, some zones are going to be declared green and others will be out of containment but will have some micro containment zones," he added. Gaikwad said at least five trails for the treatment of coronavirus are being conducted.

"The largest number of cases has been in slum areas. The biggest challenge for the authorities has been that people in slums are not maintaining social distancing. It is also a trouble for them to stay in their small houses in this scorching heat," he said. He said that it has also been a challenge for the authorities to maintain essential supplies in these areas, maintaining isolation, and hygiene of public bathrooms, etc. Gaikwad said that they are going to focus more on senior citizens, co-morbid people, and pregnant women in the future. (ANI)

