PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:34 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 3330 2037 60 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 935 125 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 3276 1209 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 289 189 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 398 83 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 17387 7846 398 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 69 41 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 15944 8609 980 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 1721 940 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 292 85 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 2164 875 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 472 212 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 2781 894 48 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 1150 565 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 74 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 7453 4050 321 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 62228 26997 1982 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 58 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 27 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 25 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 1723 977 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 57 21 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2197 1949 42 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 8365 4553 184 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 20246 11313 154 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 2256 1345 67 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 244 167 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 716 102 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 7445 4410 201 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 4813 1775 230 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 168173 81464 4771 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 7507 11148 138 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 165799 and the death toll at 4706. The ministry said that 71106 people have so far recovered from the infection.

