Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, 5th time national capital jolted in 2 months
The national capital on Friday was jolted by tremors of an earthquake with an epicentre in Rohtak, Haryana. This is the fifth time in two months that Delhi has been jolted with a quake.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:53 IST
The national capital on Friday was jolted by tremors of an earthquake with an epicentre in Rohtak, Haryana. This is the fifth time in two months that Delhi has been jolted with a quake. "An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit 16 km ESE of Rohtak in Haryana at 21:08 hours today," said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Tremors were felt across Delhi and in the nearby regions of Noida as well. On May 15, Delhi was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter Scale hit 13km NW of New Delhi and earlier on May 10 a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 had hit the capital with an epicentre near Northeast Delhi's Wazirpur area.
The same area was also the epicentres of the earthquakes of magnitudes 3.5 and 2.7 respectively which hit on April 12 and April 13. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- Rohtak
- Haryana
- National Center for Seismology
- Northeast Delhi
- Noida
- Wazirpur
ALSO READ
Buses back on select routes in Haryana
Migrants stranded in Haryana cross Yamuna to reach UP
NHRC issues notice to Haryana Chief Secy, Gurugram CP after Manipuri girl faces 'racial discrimination'
Plea against restriction on movement in NCR; SC seeks replies from Centre, Delhi, UP & Haryana
Two more die of COVID-19 in Haryana, 36 fresh cases reported