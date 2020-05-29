Left Menu
New waterways route to connect Tripura with Bangladesh in 3 months: CM

PTI | Sonamura | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:02 IST
Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said a new inland waterways protocol route on the Gomati river would connect Tripura with Daudkandi in Bangladesh and ships would start ferrying goods within three months. Deb visited the waterways project site at Srimantapur in Sonamura subdivision of Sipahijala district on Friday.

"This is a dream-come-true project for us. The new waterway project would be operational in three months and ships carrying goods from Bangladesh would start moving," he told reporters. The lower segment on the Gomati river between Sonamura and Daudkandi in Comilla district of Bangladesh has been nominated as a new protocol route and an agreement in this connection was signed between India and Bangladesh on May 20.

"With the starting of the new waterway, Tripura would emerge as a gateway to the north-eastern region. I thank the prime ministers of India and Bangladesh for approving the new waterway. There is no doubt that it would boost the state's economy and communication," Deb said. The new protocol route between the two countries will facilitate carriage of goods from the Ashuganj port on the Meghna river in Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh to Sonamura in Sipahijala district of Tripura.

Movement of vessels on the Gomati river for providing waterway connectivity to Tripura would be possible only after the inclusion of the 60-km stretch between Sonamura and Daudkandi as part of the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route, Deb said. The chief minister had, in June last year, sought the permission of the shipping ministry through an official letter for construction of a temporary jetty on the Gomati river and declaration of its stretch from Sonamura to Daudkandi as the waterway connectivity of the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route.

At present, ships and steamers ply from Haldia in West Bengal to Daudkandi in Bangladesh, which is only 80 km from Tripura's Sonamura sub-division. Deb said a temporary jetty would be constructed at the Srimantapur ICP within two-and-a-half months.

The agreement for the new protocol (IBP) routes was signed between High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das and Bangladesh Shipping Secretary Md Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury at Dhaka.

