Nashik COVID-19 count reaches 1,151 as 43 test positive

Forty-three new COVID-19 caseswere detected in Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday, taking thedistrict's COVID-19 count to 1,151, an official said

The samples of a man from Malegaon who died earliertested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the toll fromthe infection to 61, he added

"Of the 1,151 cases, 757 are from Malegaon, 179 fromNashik city, 161 from others parts of the district and 54 fromoutside the district," he added.