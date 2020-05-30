Left Menu
Nation will win battle against COVID-19, PM Modi exudes confidence on first anniversary of his second term

On the completion of one year of the second term of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, PM Modi exuded confidence that India will win the battle against COVID-19 pandemic while acknowledging the "tremendous suffering" of the migrant workers and labourers during coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:01 IST
Nation will win battle against COVID-19, PM Modi exudes confidence on first anniversary of his second term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the completion of one year of the second term of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, PM Modi exuded confidence that India will win the battle against COVID-19 pandemic while acknowledging the "tremendous suffering" of the migrant workers and labourers during coronavirus crisis. "In a crisis of this magnitude, it can certainly not be claimed that no one suffered any inconvenience or discomfort. Our labourers, migrant workers, artisans and craftsmen in small scale industries, hawkers and such fellow countrymen have undergone tremendous suffering. We are working in a united and determined way to alleviate their troubles," PM Modi stated in an open letter.

"However, we have to take care to ensure that inconveniences that we are facing do not turn into disasters. Hence, it is very important for every Indian to follow all rules and guidelines. We have displayed patience so far and we should continue to do so. This is one of the important reasons for India being safer and in a better state than many other countries. This is a long battle but we have started traversing on the path of victory, and victory is our collective resolve," he added. PM Modi stated that many feared that India will become a problem for the world when corona hits our country.

"But today, through sheer confidence and resilience, you have transformed the way the world looks at us. You have proven that the collective strength and potential of Indians is unparalleled compared even to the powerful and prosperous countries of the world. Be it clapping and lighting a lamp to the honouring of corona warriors by India's armed forces, Janta curfew or by faithful adherence to rules during the nationwide lockdown, on every occasion you have shown that Ek Bharat is the guarantee for Shrestha Bharat," said PM Modi. "In the last few days, a super cyclone has wreaked havoc in parts of West Bengal and Odisha. Here too, the resilience of the people of these states is noteworthy. Their courage inspires the people of India," he said.

PM Modi added that at such a time, there is also a widespread debate on how the economies of various countries, including India's, will recover. "It is the need of the hour that we must become self-reliant. We have to move forward based on our own abilities, in our own way, and there is only one way to do it - Aatmanirbhar Bharat or Self-reliant India. The recent Rs 20 lakh crore package given for Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is a major step in this direction," said PM Modi.

"This initiative will usher in a new era of opportunities for every Indian, be it our farmers, workers, small entrepreneurs or youth associated with startups. The fragrance of Indian soil along with the sweat, hard work and talent of our workers will create products that will reduce India's dependence on imports and will move towards self-reliance," he added. PM Modi added that in this journey of the last six years, the citizens of this country have continuously showered him with love and blessings.

"The source of strength for my resolve is you, your support, blessings and affection. Due to the global pandemic, this is certainly a time of crisis but for us Indians, this is also a time for a firm resolve. We must always remember that the present and future of 130 crore Indians will never be dictated by adversity. We will decide our present and our future. We will move ahead on the path of progress and victory will be ours," he added. (ANI)

