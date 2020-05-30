Shops selling non-essential items to reopen in 46 KMC markets from June 1

Shops selling non-essential products will reopen in 46 markets of Kolkata Municipal Corporation from June 1, a top civic official said on Saturday. The KMC, in a notice, has stated such shops in these markets can remain open from 10 am to 5.30 pm from June 1, Member of the Board of Administrators in KMC and former Mayor-in-council Amiruddin Bobby said.

The 46 markets include New Market, Entally Market, Charu Market, Lake Market, Hatibagan Market, Sealdah Baithak Khana Bazar and Maniktala Bazar. Bobby said the decision was taken following a notification from state secretariat Nabanna earlier this month, which said that non-essential shops in "clean zones", away from COVID-19 containment areas, can open for a stipulated period during the day.

"KMC decided on which markets can be opened in consultation with Kolkata Police and the health department. Each shop has to be disinfected at regular intervals, people have to wear masks, and only a few customers will be allowed inside a large shop at a time," he said.

While shops selling fish, vegetables, groceries and other essentials were allowed to open in these markets during the lockdown, those dealing with hardware, stationery, fresh flowers and the like remained closed. "We are happy that now, all of us can open our shops in a restricted way," an office-bearer of Hatibagan Bazar Committee said.