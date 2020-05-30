Mumbai: 4 cops, accused injured as vehicle hits road divider

Mumbai: 4 cops, accused injured as vehicle hits road dividerPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 22:33 IST
Four police personnel and a womanaccused being taken to jail were injured on Saturday afternoonafter their vehicle hit a divider on Eastern Freeway in Wadalain Mumbai, an official said
The personnel, comprising a driver and three womenconstables attached to Thane railway police, were taking thewoman accused to Byculla Jail when the incident happened
"All had minor injuries and were treated at JJHospital," an official said.
