COVID-19: 8 test positive, Nashik count touches 1,174

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district reached 1,174 after eight people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Saturday, said a health official. Of these, Malegaon accounts for a lion's share of 765 cases, while 184 are from Nashik city, 170 from other parts in the district, and 55 from outside the district, he added.

A total of 61 people have died of the infection, with Malegaon leading this list as well with 48, he said. "Of the 814 people who have got discharged after recovering from the infection, 604 belong to Malegaon," the official said.